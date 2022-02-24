Hemp cultivation in the EU increased by 75% between 2015 and 2019.

Chair of Hemp Co-op Ireland Kate Carmody has said that not only is hemp an added income stream for farmers, but it could also be grown on lands targeted for rewetting.

Carmody, who grows hemp for fibre, told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday that hemp decontaminates soil and promotes biodiversity.

"We have a lot of agricultural activity on drained peatland, which, by its very nature, is a huge contributor to carbon emissions.

"It is unjust to suggest that these farmers are told to rewet these lands when instead they could be offered the opportunity to grow hemp," she said.

No-brainer

The organic dairy farmer from north Kerry also said that if hemp was recognised in a carbon credit scheme, it would enable a just transition for rural communities.

"It's a no-brainer for the farming community," she said, adding that she had a queue of farmers in her kitchen every week interested in growing the crop.

"They want to bring their children home from all over the world to farm their land, but they want them to make money," she said.

Carmody explained that she lives in a drained peatland area and that it's getting wetter and harder to farm.

Basic payment

"It's on the basic payment dropdown menu now if you want to grow it for industrial or seed purposes.

"But any farmer should be allowed to grow it and just put it on their basic payment form, end of story," she said.

She added that farmers shouldn't have to apply for a license, as industrial hemp has very little CBD or THC in it if you are growing it for fibre.

"Farmers will embrace it. I talk to farming groups all the time and they love the idea," she said.

Jobs

Carmody also said that hemp cultivation can lead to new jobs through a range of high value sectors including health products, food, clothing and construction.

Teagasc has said that an indigenous hemp industry has the potential to create 80,000 rural jobs, according to a recent report it conducted.

This is based over an eight-year period if the hemp industry could attract an average of €150m/annum.