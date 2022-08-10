NI Office Minister Conor Burns, a visitor to Fermanagh Show, congratulates Neil and David Henderson on winning the Suckler Cow Classic. They are pictured with competition judge David Wright and Olwen Gormley, Vaughan Trust.

Father and son, David and Neil Henderson, who run a 90-cow suckler herd outside Lisbellaw in Co Fermanagh, were the winners of a new ‘Suckler Cow Classic’ competition organised as part of the Fermanagh Show.

The competition came with a £1,250 prize fund offered by the Vaughan Trust, as well as a £500 bonus where the winner was from the county, offered by Fermanagh Farming Society. That meant, in total, David and Neil received £1,000 for their win.

David Wilson runs a commercial herd crossed to Hereford bulls alongside a herd of pedigree Hereford cows.

The aim of the new competition was to showcase the best in commercial suckler cow management.

During the on-farm judging process, suckler herds were assessed against their ability to deliver consistent quality calves off grass. Cows needed to have milk and produce a calf every year in a relatively tight calving pattern.

The competition was not about finding the best conformed calf that might have been suited to a fatstock show.

John Egerton farms with his wife Elizabeth and sons William, Robert and Samuel outside Rosslea.

In total, five leading herds out of the 11 that entered the competition were asked to bring along a cow and calf unit to the Fermanagh Show that was typical of what they keep on-farm.

A close second in the competition, and receiving a prize of £300, was the Egerton family from Rosslea. John, along with his wife Elizabeth and sons William, Samuel and Robert have 90 suckler cows split into distinct spring and autumn-calving blocks. The herd is bred exclusively to AI, and along with David and Neil Henderson, is comparable to any of the top suckler herds in the UK and Ireland.

Gerry and James Law run a suckler herd mainly crossed to Charolais bulls outside Kesh.

David and Neil Henderson, who farm outside Lisbellaw, have a suckler herd mainly based on Limousin x Simmental breeding, with some Shorthorn also used.

Runners up

The remaining three herds all produce top-quality, consistent suckler calves and received special commendation awards along with a prize of £150.

David Wilson runs a herd of commercial cows alongside his pedigree Herefords at Magheraveely.

Father and son, Gerry and James Law, produce mainly Charolais cross calves on their farm outside Kesh, while Irvinestown farmers Kevin and James Leonard work with a range of continental and traditional breeds.

Leonard takes breeding heifer derby

From left: Stuart Johnston, director, Ulster Farmers Mart, Ann Orr, chair of Fermanagh County Show, competition judge David Wright, James Leonard, winner of the breeding heifer derby and sponsor Sonia Hateboer of Lakeland Veterinary Services.

A roan heifer owned by Irvinestown farmer Kevin Leonard and shown by his brother James, took first prize at a breeding heifer derby, also taking place at the Fermanagh Show.

Sponsored by Lakeland Veterinary Services and with a £500 prize fund that included £250 to the first placed heifer, a total of nine heifers were entered in the competition, which was judged on the day of the show.

The winner of the breeding heifer derby, sponsored by Lakeview Veterinary Services, was shown by James Leonard from Irvinestown.

The aim was to identify heifers that would make good commercial medium-sized sucklers, able to consistently rear a quality calf. Animals had to have good temperament, be born after 1 January 202, and be at a size and weight for their age which makes them suited to calving at around 24 months.

Second place in the breeding heifer derby, sponsored by Lakeland Veterinary Services, was a heifer owned by Robbie Wilson.

Behind the Leonards, second place went to Robbie Wilson from Magheraveely with a Salers-bred animal. Third was a roan heifer from Paul Hackett, Newtownbutler.

Read more

Tullamore Farm: new shed reaches completion