Dermot Goss with his overall champion, Judge Matthew Burleigh, and Declan Robinson with his reserve overall champion at the Belgian Beltex Breeders Society Elite Show and Sale in Tullamore. \ Lauren Payne

The Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland held its elite show and sale in GVM Marts Tullamore last Friday evening, 21 July.

The elite sale is the society’s earliest sale of the year and offers pedigree Belgian Beltex breeders an opportunity to purchase breeding stock at an early stage.

Topping the sale on the night was Donegal breeder Declan Robinson with his reserve champion from the pre-sale show, Sheephaven Hendrix. Hendrix proved himself as one of the hot favourites on the night as he went on to sell for €4,000, breaking a new record for the society.

Louth breeder Dermot Goss continued his winning form on Friday evening after his all-Ireland show success at Sheep 2023 when he was tapped forward to secure the overall championship title with his shearling ram, Hillview Hercules.

The ram was later purchased jointly by Laois breeders Alan Cuddy and Keith Murphy.

Fermanagh breeder Matthew Burleigh, who operates the renowned Matt’s Flock,took on the task of judging on the evening and he was well praised around the ring for his selection.

There was a large number of ram lambs and shearling rams presented for the show and sale, which met a 90% clearance rate and a strong entry of shearling ewes, which were met with a complete clearance.

This highlights the demand that exists for good-quality Belgian Beltex sheep in Ireland.

John Maher’s champion ram lamb, Ballinakill Jupiter, sold for €640 to new breeders, the Lynam family, from Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath.

The top-priced ram lamb, Maree James Bond was sold by Cyril Keane to William Fitzgerald from Co Roscommon for €780.

Tom Kenny’s shearling ewe, Hillswood Holly was awarded female champion in the pre-sale show and fetched the top-priced female title later in the evening when she sold for €760 to Amy Ryan and Shane O’Brien from Co Mayo.

The Belgian Beltex Breeders Society are looking forward to welcoming Beltex enthusiast and potential customers to their premier show and sale in Tullamore Mart on Friday, 18 August.