This 2008 JCB Fastrac 3230 is showing 8,177 hours has a full ECI JCB dealer service history.

Hennessy Auctioneers is set to host a machinery dispersal auction on behalf of retired Offaly dairy and pig farmer Richard Fryday.

Over 250 lots in total are up for grabs, with the auction set to commence at 11am on Saturday 19 March via the LSL platform.

Some of the larger lots going under the gavel include a one owner 2008 JCB Fastrac 3230 with 8,177 hours on its clock and full ECI JCB service history, a 2004 Deutz Agrotron 108 with 8,226 hours, and a 2016 DGM 933 loader showing 1,654 hours. A 3,000 gallon HiSpec tandem axle tanker, NC Super 4800 slurry agitator and Doda slurry pump are also catalogued.

Viewing of the items will take place on the farm at Harvest Lodge, Kilcormac, Co Offaly (Eircode: R42 EY62) on the day of the auction from 9am.

Both registration and the full auction catalogue is now available on the LSL app.

This 2008 JCB Fastrac 3230 is showing 8,177 hours has a full ECI JCB dealer service history.

This Deutz Agrotron 108 has 8,226 hours on its clock.

A HiSpec 3,000 gallon tandem axle tanker with steering axle.

A 2016 DGM 933 loader with 1,654 hours.

NC Super 4800 agitator.

Doda slurry pump.

This Norcar 760 Mini Loader comes with five attachments.