Next week sees the sale of a high-profile cow herd from a high-profile farmer. IFA Munster regional chair Harold Kingston is selling his Courtmac Holstein Friesian herd at Bandon Mart next Thursday 9 March.
I understand the decision is not motivated by a desire to clear the decks for a run at the IFA’s top job later this year. It’s a stage of life decision, I’m told, more influenced by the effect of long Covid-19 on the genial Courtmacsherry man’s physical stamina.
