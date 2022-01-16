A herd of buffalo which were allegedly stolen from Cork-based Toons Bridge Dairy Farm have been returned within hours.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the herd was removed from rented land at Barleyfield, Kilbritain, Co Cork, on Sunday morning but subsequently returned to land owned by Toons Bridge.

In a post on social media on Sunday morning, Toon Bridge Dairy Farm said that their “milker arrived this morning to milk as usual to find the yard full of men and trucks” on the rented farm.

They said that the men “would not let him in”. The buffalo had been loaded into the trucks and trailers. The men then proceeded to leave the property with the animals.

It is understood that five tractors and trailers left with the animals at 9.20am on Sunday morning, with the aim of returning the herd to the home farm or to be held elsewhere until what local sources described as a “disagreement” is resolved.

IMPORTANT Our beautiful herd of buffalo were stolen this morning from a farm we rent in Barleyfield, Kilbritain, Cork. pic.twitter.com/xsK0dsmel2 — Toons Bridge Dairy (@ToonsBridge) January 16, 2022

Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal that they responded to the incident and are seeking information, but at the time of speaking, the animals had not been officially reported as stolen.

Anyone with information on the animals is encouraged to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590.