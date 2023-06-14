A herd of Luing cows is grazing the Mourne Moutains with the help of virtual collars. \ National Trust

A herd of Luing suckler cows is restoring the Mourne Mountains, Co Down, with the help of virtual fencing.

The grazing of the six traditional breed cows is hoped to bring back wildlife to the 250ha of the mountains which were hit with large fires in April 2021.

The fire was one of the biggest of its kind recorded in Northern Ireland (NI) and the land impacted included some of the country’s highest peak, Slieve Donard.

Mourne Mountain ecosystems, which were once brimming with flora and fauna, were scorched, with vegetation destroyed and species diversity reduced, said the National Trust.

Recovery

Since the 2021 fires, the trust has been trialling different methods to rejuvenate the mountain land and bring it back to full health for its native plants and animals.

The area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and hosts the Irish hare, and rare plants like the pale butterwort and starry saxifrage.

The charity is now working in partnership with a tenant farmer who is managing the herd of Luing cattle on the hill.

Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland's highest peak was impact by the April 2021 fires. \ National Trust Images, Joe Cornish

According to the National Trust, the cows are trampling bracken and eating the dominant Purple moor-grass, which sprung up since the fire. In doing so, the cattle are providing the space for native plants and heather to return, and creating habitat for newts, lizards, ground-nesting birds and hares.

The cattle wear special collars with GPS tracking which allows "virtual fences" to be created. This means grazing can be targeted at particular areas of the mountains without the need for intrusive fences, while maintaining high levels of animal welfare.

'Effective tool'

Kevin Duncan, land use and farming adviser at the National Trust in NI, said: “We’re delighted to bring this innovative ‘no fence’ technology to the Mournes as it has been shown to be an effective tool to deliver targeted conservation grazing management.

“The project is a fantastic example of working to deliver a natural solution through the reintroduction of traditional cattle and use of technology to showcase that farming has a vital role to play in tackling the nature and climate crisis.”

“The hardy Luing cow was the breed of choice, which is adept to conservation grazing in the uplands due to their highland heritage and has a docile nature. This traditional breed of cattle isn’t a fussy browser and will chomp down rank grasses like Purple moor-grass, unlike sheep which are a more selective grazer.

“Cattle would have been much more common on uplands in days gone by and both cattle and sheep grazing at the right intensity are vital to ensuring a landscape rich in wildlife.”

Read more

Virtual fencing: allowing cattle to graze where none had gone in living memory