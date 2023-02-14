MEP Colm Markey has accused the Department of Agriculture of being “tone deaf” to the concerns of young farmers in proposing a cow limit on herds eligible for milking parlours grants under the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

The MEP argued that young farmers stand to benefit the most from the investment scheme, but many fear being locked of out of funding as they face another “barrier” to starting out farming.

"No cohort in agriculture has benefited more in TAMS than our young trained farmers. However, I believe that some of the new rules will harm the much-needed generational renewal needed right across the country,” said Markey.

"On the outset, TAMS has transformed Irish farmyards over the last number of years and [given] farmers the much-needed leg up to build facilities that match a modern agricultural industry.”

Herd size

It is expected that a 120-cow limit will apply to herds seeking TAMS funding for milking facilities, with a possibility of this being raised to 160 cows for young farmers or partnerships.

However, delays in opening the scheme leave these limits, the full list of eligible investment items and the conditions of the scheme yet to be finalised.

"The fact that a 120-cow cut-off point for milking equipment is to be introduced shows a tone deafness on behalf of the Department,” the midlands-northwest MEP went on.

"There is a large cohort of young farmers who plan to return home, take over the family farm and change the system to grass-based dairy farming. It can’t be argued that dairying provides the most financial security for farmers.

"The average size dairy herd in Ireland is 103 cows and a cut-off point for the much-needed grant aid for better milking facilities for an additional 17 cows just defies logic.

“Often times, a 120-cow herd run by a parent and son/daughter team in a registered farm partnership is essentially just two 60-cow herds working out of the same yard in terms of income.”

Young blood

Markey stated that limiting cow numbers in TAMS milking parlour eligibility could further restrict the access young farmers have to entering the sector in their own right.

"With only 5% of all farmers under the age of 35, and the problem we face in attracting younger people to work the land, they need to have options and they need facilities that will cut down the hours spent in milking parlours.

"This, automatically, will rule out over 6,000 dairy farmers and new entrants who wish to produce milk, mainly younger farmers.”

