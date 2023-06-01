Herdwatch revealed its latest expansion plans for the UK market, where it already is the number one farming software management tool.

A partnership deal with Farmplan will see all of the Farmplan’s livestock software customers in the UK switch to the Herdplus platform.

Speaking on the announcement, Farmplan by Proagrica managing director Piers Costley said that Herdwatch “provide[s] access to cutting edge technology and were deemed the best suited partner on the market”.

CEO and co-founder of Herdwatch Fabien Peyaud said “[we] look forward to welcoming customers to the Herdwatch platform as we continue our investment in the future of British farming”.

Investment

Herdwatch received a multi-million euro investment from Dublin-based private equity company Renatus Capital Partners late last year, which, at the time, Peyaud said would be “the start of an exciting new chapter in the Herdwatch story”.

There is clearly more to come from the successful ag-tech company, with the announcement of the partnership with Farmplan accompanied by news that Herdwatch will be making “additional ambitious expansion announcements in the coming weeks”.