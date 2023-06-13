Herdwatch has announced the acquisition of Kingswood Computing Ltd, a move the Tipperary-based farm software provider said will further strengthen its position as the number one provider in the UK and Ireland.

The companies said there would be no change for Kingswood customers, who will continue to use their software and get full support from the Kingswood team. Features of bot packages will be incorporated for customers “over time” according to a press release on the announcement.

There was an indication that the deal size ran to seven figures, but no specifics on how much Herdwatch has agreed to pay for Kingswood.

Following the completion of a multi-million-euro investment from private equity firm Renatus Capital Partners late last year, backed by Ireland’s Strategic Investment Fund, Herdwatch has been on the acquisition trail.

The company announced a deal with UK-based Farmplan a couple of weeks ago and said in Tuesday’s press release that further announcements are planned in the coming months.

Fabien Peyaud, CEO and co-founder of Herdwatch, said the company “look forward to taking [Kingswood] and their legacy to the next level within the Herdwatch platform”.

Kingswood founder Gerry Lynskey said: “This is the perfect match for our businesses and our customers and I’m really excited to see how the larger business evolves and thrives, delivering even better service for farmers in Ireland and far beyond.”