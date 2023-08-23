A gang of over 30 from Herdwatch donned their hiking attire and climbed the Devil’s Bit in Co Tipperary recently, raising over €11,000 for charity.

Half of the money raised is being donated to the Ukraine in the form of humanitarian aid, while the other half is going to the Irish mental health charity, Aware.

Given that the company is headquartered in Roscrea, one can see why the Devil’s Bit, which is located just outside Templemore, was the hike of choice.

Seemingly, the mountain got its name after the devil took a bite out of it, broke a tooth and then spat it out in the south of the county, to create the Rock of Cashel.

That’s according to legend, but the Herdwatch gang are pure legends.