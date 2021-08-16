The new farm maps tool allows farmers to easily map their farm for free.

Herdwatch to create 40 new jobs in next three years.

Leading farm management company Herdwatch has announced it is planning to double its workforce over the next three years.

Over that period, they are aiming to create 40 extra jobs, 20 of which are to be located in its headquarters in Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Herdwatch was co-founded by FRS (Farm Relief Services) Network, a farmer-owned co-operative, and is a market-leading and fast-growing farm management software developer in both Ireland and the UK. It is used on more than 15,000 farms.

Job opportunities

Created in the commercial and technology sectors, the new roles will include customer support and sales roles, as well as product specialist opportunities and software engineers. All of the jobs have remote working opportunities.

From today, the company has openings for inside sales representatives, customer success representatives, product owners, software and cloud automation (DevOps) engineers.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is really great news. Herdwatch is creating 40 new jobs over the next three years, 20 of which will be based in Tipperary. The company is a fantastic example of an Irish-owned and based company providing innovative solutions for the agriculture sector. I’m particularly pleased that all of these jobs will offer remote working opportunities.”

Herdwatch has also released “Farm Maps by Herdwatch” as part of its research and development programme. The new tool in the existing Herdwatch app allows farmers to easily map their farm for free by using satellite imagery.

The tool will serve as a foundation for more advanced upcoming developments in the environmental sector, ranging from precision soil health (in partnership with FRS) to fertiliser and carbon emissions as well as carbon sequestration management.

Ongoing success

Herdwatch CEO and co-founder Fabien Peyaud said: “This announcement is a signal of the ongoing success of Herdwatch. We’re so proud to have been able to help thousands of farmers and create so many jobs over the past seven years, so I am thrilled to be growing the team supporting and building then next phase of Herdwatch.

"We are taking this step because we want Herdwatch to continue to expand – helping more farmers in Ireland and around the world but also offering even more benefits to our existing members.”

The company is also proudly supported by Enterprise Ireland in its international expansion.