The seed availability figures allow farmers to see what varieties will be available in varying quantities for the coming season. If there is a particular variety you want and it is in short supply, planning will be needed to ensure you get the seed you want. It might also be an idea to take a look at that variety and keep and ear to the ground on its harvest performance.

At the Irish Seed Trade Association's Open Day, held on the Department of Agriculture’s Backweston Farm on Wednesday, those seed figures were given out. They are based on the area planted to seed for each of these varieties and may change after harvest time, depending on harvest conditions and meeting quality specifications.

The seed availability figures for winter cereals are outlined below.

Winter barley

KWS Tardis – 29%. LG Casting – 19%. KWS Cassia – 13%. Belfry – 13%. KWS Joyau – 8%. Bordeaux – 5%. KWS Patriot – 3%. Valerie – 3%. SY Armadillo – 2%. SY Craft – 1%. Electrum – 1%. Belmira – 1%.

Winter wheat

Graham – 49%. Dawsom – 30%. Costello – 7%. Spearhead – 6%. Torp – 2%. SY Insitor – 2%. Champion – 1%. JB Diego – 1%. LG Skyscraper – 1%. Mayflower – 1%.

Winter oats

Husky – 65%.

WPB Isabel – 35%.