The Irish Hereford Breed Society with Irish Hereford Prime has relaunched its photo competition. This year’s prize fund will again amount to over €2,000 ,with seven different categories.
They include:
1 Show time – Pedigree Hereford animals standing for a photo as if at a show. All cows, heifers, bulls, calves accepted (please choose a suitable background).
2 Cheeky chappies – Pedigree or crossbred Hereford calves. Must be under six months of age.
3 Here come the girls – Pedigree Hereford cows or heifers, with or without calves and with or without a stock bull.
4 The boss – Hereford stock bull on his own or with a herd of dairy cows or suckler cows with or without calves.
5 The HEX factor – Hereford-cross heifers or steers in their natural environment.
6 Prime beef – Best photo of cooked or fresh Hereford beef suitable for any occasion.
7 Why Hereford? – A video of you and/or your family talking about/promoting all things Hereford.
All shortlisted photos will be compiled into a calendar, with all sales proceeds going to the national charity Hooves 4 Hospice.
Tennyson Egar of Irish Hereford Prime said he “would encourage people of all ages to get out and enjoy photographing their animals and to also have a go at the video or prime beef categories where there are significant prizes to be won”.
Each entrant may submit a maximum of two photos per category, with full details available on the Irish Hereford website. Entries for the competition close on Friday 20 August so get snapping.
