Last year's overall winner 'hair of the dog'.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society with Irish Hereford Prime has relaunched its photo competition. This year’s prize fund will again amount to over €2,000 ,with seven different categories.

They include:

1 Show time – Pedigree Hereford animals standing for a photo as if at a show. All cows, heifers, bulls, calves accepted (please choose a suitable background).

2 Cheeky chappies – Pedigree or crossbred Hereford calves. Must be under six months of age.

3 Here come the girls – Pedigree Hereford cows or heifers, with or without calves and with or without a stock bull.

4 The boss – Hereford stock bull on his own or with a herd of dairy cows or suckler cows with or without calves.

5 The HEX factor – Hereford-cross heifers or steers in their natural environment.

6 Prime beef – Best photo of cooked or fresh Hereford beef suitable for any occasion.

7 Why Hereford? – A video of you and/or your family talking about/promoting all things Hereford.

All shortlisted photos will be compiled into a calendar, with all sales proceeds going to the national charity Hooves 4 Hospice.

Tennyson Egar of Irish Hereford Prime said he “would encourage people of all ages to get out and enjoy photographing their animals and to also have a go at the video or prime beef categories where there are significant prizes to be won”.

Each entrant may submit a maximum of two photos per category, with full details available on the Irish Hereford website. Entries for the competition close on Friday 20 August so get snapping.