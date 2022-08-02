The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) held its own privately run National Hereford Show in 2021 on the grounds of the Annaharvey Equestrian Centre.

The show was a welcome event for breeders, with over 90 cattle exhibited on the day, although Louise Callan, breed development officer, stated that the society was delighted to make the return back to the National Livestock Show.

The Hereford classes are kicking off at 9am this year to ensure a smooth running of the show as there are a phenomenal 140 Hereford cattle entered to exhibit on the day. The classes have been kept the same as previous years so that there is a class for every animal.

The only change to the schedule this year is that the young handler classes have been moved to the middle of the day instead of the beginning.

The junior and senior young handler classes will be run after the female championship and before the male classes begin. This is to ensure cattle are quiet enough for young handlers, while also ensuring no spectators miss the class.

There is excellent prize money to be won, with the Hereford Society reporting a strong number of entries for all classes. One class in particular has 25 animals catalogued, which should make for a tough task for the UK judge on the day.

The society is also teaming up with Irish Hereford Prime to host a breed promotion stand where quality Hereford cross genetics will be on display.