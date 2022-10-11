The Irish Hereford Cattle Society is holding its annual premier autumn show and sale next Saturday, 15 October, in GVM Tullamore Livestock Mart.
The show will commence at 11am with all of the cattle on offer halter-trained for the event. There are a total of 53 pre-inspected cattle consisting of 25 heifers and 28 bulls on offer on the day. The sale will get under way at approximately 1pm once the show has concluded.
A number of prizewinners from the summer show circuit are included in the sale.
