The second Hereford elite genetics production sale took place on Saturday 4 September in GVM, Tullamore. The sale saw three herds, the Balleen herd of Thomas Brennan, Kilkenny, the Corlismore herd of Sean and Gary McKiernan, Co. Cavan and the Trillick herd of JJ Farrell in Co. Longford come together to assemble over 30 heifers for the production sale.

The sale attracted a lot of interest both north and south of the border with good online bidding activity during the sale. On the day 26 out of the 33 heifers sold to an average of €2,850/head. It was just short of the very high average of €3,200 set at the trio’s first production sale held in September 2019

It was Thomas Brennan’s March 2020 born heifer Balleen Pansy 51222 who stole the show on the day and topped the trade at €6,000. She came with an impressive sire stack with both Gageboro Eugenic and Balleen Jordan on the dam’s side and sired herself by Highhedges Ripsnorter. Her dam Balleen Pansey 924 is a full sister to Baleen Bonus and Balleen Pansy 668 resident at Annaghbeg Herefords. Embryos out of Pansy 924 later went on to sell for €400/each.

Lot 8, Corlismorepoll 1 Lady 074 , by Shiloh Farm Dynamite sold for €2,700

Similar breeding

Brennan also took home the second best price in the sale for a February 2020 born maiden heifer, Baleen Ceci 1204. She had similar breeding to the top priced heifer with Gageboro Eugenic and Balleen Jordan on the dam’s side. She was sired by Cill Cormaic Leo and was knocked down at €4,500.

Next up in the money was well-known Cavan breeders Sean and Garry McKiernan with their in calf heifer, Corlismorepoll 1 Sydney 078. This January 2020 born heifer was by Panmure 1 Henry (Hyf) and out of a Corlismore Pompeii dam with both Grianan Firecracker and Udel 1 R51 Sydney Gem (P) breeding behind her. She was served on 4 August 2021 to Moorside 1 Panda (HE4643) was knocked down at €4,000.

Lot 5, Corlismorepoll 1 Sydney 078 by Panmure 1 Henry sold for €4,000

Back in the money

Thomas Brennan was back in the money again for lot number 4 into the ring Balleen Yoko 1189, an October 2019 born heifer by Highhedges Ripsnorter going back to a Gurteragh Maximus 593 cow. The Yoko line is one of the oldest lines in the herd and she attracted a lot of interest on the day. She was sold scanned in calf to Balleen Achiever with the hammer dropping at €3,900.

The second heifer in the ring also attracted a huge amount of interest both ringside and online. This heifer was another in calf heifer from the Corlismore herd. Corlismore Honesty 072, a January 2020 born maiden heifer came with an impressive sire stack. Sired by the 2018 national champion Shiloh Farm Dynamite and out of a cow by the twice national champion Grianan Firecracker, this heifer was served on 23 June 2021 to Allowdale Rory 594. She was knocked down at €3,300

Top call for the Trillick herd came for their October 2019 born in calf heifer, Trillick Pet. This heifer was sired by Free Town Nevada amd went back to a Free Town Hotspur dam. She was sold in calf to their new herd sire Commander and was knocked down at €3,200.