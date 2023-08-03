Brian Duignan from Cornafean, Co Cavan, scooped the overall Hereford championship at the 2022 Tullamore Show with his homebred heifer Shancorpoll 1 Uakea. \ MacGregor Photography

The Irish Hereford Breed Society will return to Tullamore Show this year for its annual national show, which will see over 160 pedigree Hereford cattle battle it out for some of the most prestigious titles throughout the season.

Hereford enthusiasts will have 16 jam-packed classes to look forward to on the day, as well as two young handler classes, which will be held after the female judging and before the male judging.

One of the many highlights on the day will see 18 bulls battle it out in one class for the red rosette, which will no doubt be a difficult task for the judge who will be coming from the UK.

The 2022 overall Hereford champion was won by Brian Duignan from Cornafean, Co Cavan, with his April 2021-born heifer, Shancorpoll 1 Uakea. Uakea has continued her success in the show ring being tapped out as the champion at the 2023 Balmoral Show under the guidance of the McMordie family.

Speaking on the event, breed secretary Louise Callan said: “Tullamore Show is the ideal location and venue to host the National Hereford Show. We are delighted to be able to partner with the show to host a large and successful event for Hereford breeders.

“There is a great atmosphere and buzz on show day from the get-go, given the crowds of attendees.”