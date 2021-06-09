Michael O’Keeffe hosted a dispersal sale of his Gurteragh horned and Dominarigle polled Hereford herd in Kanturk last Saturday, attracting bids as high as €4,300.

Demand for young stock proved incredibly strong, with only a handful of older stock failing to meet their reserve.

Buyer numbers ringside were small, but keen online buyers, most of whom had seen the stock on farm in advance, kept the sale going, with stock selling as far away as Donegal.

Leading proceedings at €4,300 was Dominarigle 1 Laila 779 ET. This polled cow born in July 2018 sold in-calf due in October to the homebred Gurteragh Rambo.

Sired by Gurteragh Oakley, she goes back to the successful breeder’s Corlismorepoll 1 Sydney. She sold with four stars on the replacement index and five stars on most terminal traits.

Best of the heifers was a maternal sister to the sale topper, Dominarigle 1 Rosalyn 881 ET. Sired by Gurteragh Justive, she again boasted four stars on the replacement index, with a carcase weight figure three times that of the breed average and hit the market at €3,300.

Dominarigle 1 Rosalyn 881 ET sold for €3,300.

Behind this at €2,850 was the December 2019-born Gurteragh Marigold 816. This four-star Gurteragh Rambo daughter is out of an FH Noel-bred dam.

This stylish heifer sold in-calf to Balleen Bonus and is due later in the month.

Best of the yearling maiden heifers was Aliehs Topsy, meeting her reserve at €2,100. This April 2020-born heifer is a daughter of Gurteragh Nigel, with Kye Harry and Free Town Baron on the dam’s side. Carrying five stars on the replacement index, she sold with a beef cow calving figure of just 2.5%.

Best of the older cows was a call of €2,700 for Gurteragh Alexandra 693 ET. This five-year-old cow is a daughter of Moyclare Lieutenant, with Glaslough Dandy also in the pedigree. With five stars on daughter calving interval, she sold due the end of August to Gurteragh Oakley.