One of the cleverer bits of kit exhibited by Herron Engineering was its latest multipurpose H2 trailer offering. The unique ‘tail door within a tail door’ 12t H2 beavertail rear loader (BRL) model caught the eyes of many showgoers.

The innovative H2 BRL model is a multipurpose dumper and low loader with a 12t total load capacity, which provides the ideal solution to many farmers and contractors.

An internal beavertail built within the body reduces height for ease of loading plant and machinery.

The main party trick is the hydraulic “picture frame” door design. The unique door within a door function works via a hydraulic lever valve. The adjustable ramp mounting bar drops to form a ramp at an 11-degree angle, leaving tracked machines easily loaded.

Each 25kg aluminium ramp slides neatly under the trailer’s body for transport.

Pricing for the 12t H2 BRL starts at €22,110 (£19,500) plus VAT.