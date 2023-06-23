Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats are “high tax” parties, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon TD.

Minister Heydon claimed that whether both parties touch agricultural inheritance tax reliefs, rates or thresholds or not if in government, they have previously both committed to higher tax policies.

“It’s in Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats’ manifestos that they will increase inheritance tax, they would increase capital gains tax and they would increase capital acquisitions tax,” he said, adding that farmers should “draw your own conclusions from that”.

The minister said that while he can’t speak for other parties, “as long as Fine Gael is in Government, those reliefs will remain”.

He was speaking at Fine Gael’s ‘Future of Farming’ event in Carlow on Thursday.

No changes

Minister Heydon’s remarks come despite Sinn Féin being on the record to say it will not change agricultural inheritance tax reliefs if in government.

In April, the party’s agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane TD insisted Sinn Féin is “absolutely committed” to maintaining the existing tax reliefs available to farmers.

Sinn Fein agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane TD. \ Sinn Féin

Deputy Kerrane said that farmers have “nothing to fear” from a Sinn Féin government and argued that, instead, the “vast majority of farmers will be better off” if the party’s policies are enacted.

“Sinn Féin is absolutely committed to maintaining existing tax reliefs available to farmers," she added at the time.

The Irish Farmers Journal has contacted the Social Democrats for confirmation of the party’s latest position on agricultural tax reliefs.

