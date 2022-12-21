Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon is to be reappointed as junior minister for Agriculture and will stay on in the same role with the same responsibilities, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

This follows the change of Taoiseach and reappointment of Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Saturday.

The Kildare man has held the brief of Minster of State at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development since July 2020, when the coalition was formed.

Since 2020, he has served with Barry Cowen TD and Dara Calleary TD, both of whom had short-lived tenures as Ministers for Agriculture.

Senator Pippa Hackett has also been re-appointed as Minister of State, with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, at the Department of Agriculture. As a so-called "super junior" minister, she has a seat at the Cabinet table.