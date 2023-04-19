Net margin is expected to be significantly lower in 2023 because of high costs.\ Donal O'Leary

Plummeting milk prices and stubbornly high input costs are putting pressure on dairy farm finances.

Even though milk prices are still historically high, because input costs have not fallen in line with milk price, there is increasing concern about profit margins in 2023.

Milk price has fallen by around 27% compared to the peak prices experienced in the latter half of 2022.

Most processors cut price by 6c/l in January and 6c/l in February with the early announcers cutting price by between 3c/l and 4c/l so far for March milk supplies. Farmers are being told that further price cuts are likely.

The base milk price for March is likely to be around 43.5c/l for most suppliers. With lower fat and protein percentages after a wet March, the average payment will be around 45c/l.

Looking ahead, there are no guarantees that milk price will hold at this level for April and May. Current spot market prices for dairy are weak, following a drop of 4.7% in the Global Dairy Trade auction on 4 April although it did lift by 3.2% on Tuesday’s auction.

Milk price in April and May has a huge bearing on overall farm profit because 25% of the annual milk supply is produced during these months.

If August and September are harvest times for tillage farmers, April and May are harvest months for dairy farmers. So while there are hopes of a milk price recovery later in the year, it will have less of an impact than if it came earlier in the year. The base milk price in April and May last year was over 50c/l – will it be 10c/l off that this year?

The earlier half of the year is also the high cost time, with about 60% of the annual feed and fertiliser use purchased before the end of April.

Looking at the graph in Figure 2, feed prices started off relatively low in 2022 and climbed steadily as the year went on. Fertiliser prices hiked in April and continued to be high for the rest of the year.

This indicates that many dairy farmers were somewhat shielded by the increase in feed and fertiliser costs in 2022 because they had a lot of product purchased before prices went really high. This is backed up by Teagasc in its outlook report for 2023 in which it predicted feed and some other input costs to be higher in 2023 than they were last year.

Peak prices

In other words, farmers are paying peak prices for inputs at the time of year they buy most of them, while milk prices are dropping at the time of year that most milk is produced. Average cost of production on Irish dairy farms last year was somewhere around 32c/l to 35c/l. This figure excludes the cost of own labour, capital repayments, tax and drawings.

Given that peak milk prices are likely to be in the low 40c/l mark for this year, even with the received milk price 4c/l to 5c/l higher due to higher milk solids, the profit from dairy farming in 2023 is set to be well back compared to recent years.

Net margin in 2022 is estimated by Teagasc to be around 25c/l while it was 14c/l in 2021. If costs don’t fall sharply, net margin in 2023 is likely to be less than 10c/l.

For an average supplier with 100 cows, this equates to a net margin of €50,000 which is back a staggering €75,000 compared to last year and back €20,000 on the year before.

The last time net profit was as low was in 2016 but, at that time, milk price averaged around 28c/l for the year. It is difficult to comprehend how 2023, with milk price above 40c/l, could still be a low profit year but it is because costs are so high.

Structural changes at farm level between 2016 and now have not helped.

Average cost of production in 2016 was 21.7c/l more than 60% lower than they were last year.

Cost inflation due to the war and pandemic are obvious factors in why that is, but usage and system shifts at farm level are also a factor. The amount of meal being fed per cow is up by an average of 30% compared to 2016 levels.

Cutting costs

Unfortunately, many of the costs being incurred on dairy farms now are sticky costs and not easy to cut. For example, with larger herd sizes it’s not really possible or even feasible to reduce labour costs, which are about 25% higher per hour now than they were a few years ago.

The same applies to the use of contractors – nobody is proposing to use contractors less often. Vet, energy and parlour expenses are all much higher now than they were even two years ago but are all necessary costs.

Farmers have reduced fertiliser usage in response to higher prices but this is probably having ramifications in terms of lower grass growth and declining soil fertility – a cost that will be paid in time.

We have seen huge increases in land lease charges in 2022 in response to changes in the nitrates regulations. Those entering these high cost lease agreements are committing to paying high prices every year, regardless of milk price.

Interest costs have also increased by about 25% over the last year and this will impact farmers with high borrowings.

Contract-rearing charges are higher now than they were even 12 months ago and this is another cost that is hard to drop for those availing of the service.

Breeding costs are also much higher now than they were.

Sexed semen is twice as expensive as conventional semen and farmers are using it in their droves.

Fixed-time synchronisation programmes are now nearly standard for use on heifers – adding almost €30/head to the cost of service with less than 60% success rate.

All of these costs have crept in over time and aren’t really a problem when milk price is rising, but they’re hard to cut in years like this when milk price drops. That’s not to even mention inherently high-cost activities such as zero grazing and high stocking rates, which have all increased in prominence over the last number of years.

The challenge for farmers and their advisers is to come up with ways to reduce the costs of production on dairy farms. It seems to me that cost discipline goes out the window when milk price is high, but farmers are going to have to pay for that now as the ability to make profit in low milk price years has waned.

Capital expenditure may need to be postponed if this was planned out of cashflow

Farmers need to sit down and do a financial budget for the year and question every cost and come up with ways to reduce them.

Meal costs are an obvious place to start with the price per kilo of meal now higher than the value of a kilo of milk.

Capital expenditure may need to be postponed if this was planned out of cashflow.

Most farmers are in a strong position after a few good years for milk but the high cost structure is a huge concern for me.

We don’t want to be in a situation where we are at the mercy of the markets in order to make a profit.

Irish dairy farms are less resilient businesses now than they were a few years ago because of the higher cost structure. It’s foolish to just blame inflation for this – costs haven’t been controlled as well as they could have been.

In many cases, the ideal stocking rate for the farm will have to be reassessed. This has huge significance on costs. Farmers need to remember that profit is the difference between output and costs. High output alone doesn’t secure profit.

Sacrificing some output in order to keep costs low is usually the best long-term strategy.