An Taisce claims its legal action aims to protect Ireland’s waterways from increasing levels of nitrate pollution. \ Philip Doyle

The battle to hold on to the nitrates derogation moves to the courts this spring, with the Government set to submit its defence with the High Court in the coming days.

The Dealer understands that the weighty submission by the Government’s big-wigs runs to around 50 pages.

The looming High Court proceedings follow An Taisce’s move last summer to take legal action against the Government’s introduction of the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and the extension of the derogation.

The environmental group is seeking orders quashing the NAP and the setting aside of the European Commission’s decision to grant Ireland the nitrates derogation.

For many in the dairy sector, this latest legal wrangle is essentially a replay of the Battle of Belview.

Farmers will be hoping for a similar outcome.