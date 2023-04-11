The developers claim that the solar farm will generate up to 80MW of electricity.

The High Court has refused to refer the decision to grant planning permission for an 87ha solar farm plan in Offaly to the European Union Court of Justice.

The solar farm, which is being developed by Elgin Energy Services Limited, will be located near Portarlington and faced objections from locals and the Concerned Residents of Treascon and Clondoolusk group.

Pre-application consultations with Offaly County Council began in September 2017 and permission was sought in March 2021, with the council giving the project the go-ahead in May of the same year. The developers claim that the solar farm will generate up to 80MW of electricity.

Appealed

The residents' group appealed the council's decision to An Bord Pleanála. However, their appeal failed and they subsequently sought a judicial review in the High Court.

The residents' objections were primarily based on the project's proposed removal of almost one kilometre of hedgerows.

They argued that this work would constitute "rural land restructuring", necessitating an environmental impact assessment, which was ultimately rejected.