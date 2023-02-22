Bord na Móna is repositioning itself as a semi-state company which is helping Ireland attain net zero emissions by 2050.

Bord na Móna has been busy over the last few years repackaging and repositioning itself as a clean and green company, which is helping Ireland attain net zero emissions by 2050.

The corporate war-cry of the reimagined Bord na Móna is ‘Rethink, Renew, Restore’. Unfortunately, there is no commitment by the semi-state organisation to ‘Reveal’ – unless you can afford to take the business to the High Court that is.

Which is exactly what happened recently when the new ‘clean and green’ Bord na Móna failed in a High Court appeal over its refusal to release information on whether biomass fuel it uses for power generation comes from sustainable sources.

In light of this legal loss, maybe Bord na Móna management should rethink the company’s position on transparency, renew its commitment to open disclosure and restore public faith in the organisation. And forget all the corporate gobbledegook.