Niall Hunt and Catherine Minogue with first-prizewinner Templeboy Annabelle, which sold for €2,520.

The Irish Salers Cattle Society hosted its annual sale in Gort Mart last weekend with a super offering of stock.

The sale was described by many as the best they’ve seen since the sale began 16 years ago.

In total, 220 lots were on offer, amounting to almost five hours of selling.

Trade topped at €2,900 for pedigree in-calf heifer Clew Bay Una. Bred by Tom and Pat McGreal from Westport, Co Mayo, Una was sired by Knottown Roy.

The trade for commercial in-calf heifers hit a record high of €2,560 for a very powerful heifer bred by Michael O’Sullivan, Co Clare. Stephen Kirwan, Co Wexford, received €2,500 for a very good Beguin-sired heifer.

The top 16 in-calf commercial heifers averaged €2,236, with money on offer for the real top-quality lots.

Top price in the maiden heifer section was €2,160, which was secured by Bernard Hunt, Co Sligo, for his heifer Sligo Vella. Sired by Halley, she was snapped up by Michael and Catherine Minogue, Co Clare.

Bernard also achieved prices of €1,960 for a Josquin-sired heifer and €1,850 for a Halley-sired heifer.

Alfie and Conor Melvin, Co Dublin, secured €1,980 for a very dark coloured and stylish 495kg commercial heifer (€4/kg).

A standout heifer – Ballyconneely Venus – bred by Terence and Seán Sweeney, Co Galway, sold for €1,820.

Top-priced weanling heifer was Templeboy Annabelle, bred by Niall Hunt, Co Sligo. By Sligo Nervanna, this very stylish heifer met with a flurry of bids before eventually selling for a very impressive €2,520.

Niall also bred Templeboy Verity by Highfield Odran, which fetched €1,920.

Clew Bay Valerie, a very long Knottown Roy daughter, fetched €1,840. A price of €1,840 was also received by Peatsai and Padraig O Conghaile for Beguin daughter Spiddal Victoria.

Commercial weanling heifer prices went as high as €1,560 for a smashing dark red 345kg heifer (€4.52/kg) bred by Peatsai and Padraig O Conghaile, Co Galway.

Top price per kilogramme was achieved for a heifer from Tom McGreal that weighed 260kg and sold for €1,540 (€5.92/kg).