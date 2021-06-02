Pedigree bull breeders are reporting strong demand for stock bulls of both beef and dairy origin.

While AI use is up this year, it seems demand for stock bulls is also up.

An increase in the number of dairy cows and replacement heifers requires an increase in bull power, with most farmers doing AI for five or six weeks and then releasing stock bulls for another five or six weeks.

Donal Carey from the Irish Holstein Friesian Association says demand for pedigree bulls remains high, with average prices at its premier sale in Nenagh up 16% compared to the 2019 sale and four bulls fetching over €5,000 each.

“Demand for bulls is very strong and prices seem to be well up on previous years.”