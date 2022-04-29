The Department says significant fire activity has been reported over the last 24 hours and mainly on active turf-cutting areas.

The Department of Agriculture released its sixth high-risk fire warning of 2022 on Friday 29 April.

The condition orange warning is effective from 12 noon and will expire on 30 April 2022.

The warning states “arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

The current high pressure dominated weather phase will give way to a westerly low-pressure system with westerly rain fronts during Saturday 30 April”.

Rainfall

While rainfall is expected to reduce the fire risk, the warning advises that it will not eliminate it.

“Forest owners and managers should be advised that expected rainfall may not be sufficient to fully reduce risks in all areas, particularly southern regions.

“Continued vigilance is advised throughout the long weekend in these areas, beyond the timespan of this notice.

“While low humidity conditions currently exist in several areas, fire behaviour should be unaffected further by winds during the span of this notice.”

Fire activity

The Department reports that "significant fire activity" has taken place within the last 24 hours – from Thursday 28 April through to Friday 29 April. It comments that this has mostly taken place on active turf-cutting areas and highlights that continued vigilance is advised.

It also cautions that “there may be higher ignitions risks associated with the bank holiday weekend and expected increased levels of public activity in upland and recreational areas”.

Updated fire weather information and advise for forest owners and the general public can be found from Met Éireann and the Department of Agriculture.

Read more