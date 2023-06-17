Large differences in daily methane emissions were found between ewes, with 17% of these differences being traced to genetics.

New breeding values for methane emissions from sheep were launched by Minister Martin Heydon TD at Sheep 2023 held in Gurteen Agricultural College, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on Saturday 17 June.

The platform to launch the breeding values was derived by novel collaborative research undertaken by Teagasc and Sheep Ireland as part of the €3m Greenbreed project funded by the Department of Agriculture.

The key findings of the research were highlighted as follows:

Large differences in daily methane emissions were found between ewes, with 17% of these differences being traced to genetics.

The genetically identified highest 20% of emitting animals are expected to emit 15% more methane per day compared to the lowest 20% emitting animals.

The machine used for measuring the methane.

The new methane breeding value is now available on all genotyped animals through the Sheep Ireland-run website www.ramsearch.ie and will form part of our breeding indices from 2024 onwards.

Breakthrough research

Ireland is only the second country to launch breeding values for sheep.

The findings and launch of the breeding values are seen as very significant, with the scientific breakthrough viewed as enabling the Irish sheep sector to reduce methane output through breeding and genetics.

Commenting on this new scientific development, Minister Heydon said: “This novel research, conducted as part of the Department-funded Greenbreed project, represents a new era for the Irish sheep breeding programme that will help to reduce methane emissions in an economical and environmentally sustainable manner for the entire sector.

Minister Heydon launches the new breeding values for methane emissions.

"This research highlights the commitment of the Department research programme to provide real solutions to help farmers address important issues facing the agricultural sector.”

Lead researcher Dr Nóirín McHugh of Teagasc said: “The research based on methane records on over 5,000 animals from all across Ireland shows large genetic variation for methane emissions exists within the national sheep flock.

"Through the €uro-star indices, we have the tools available to harness these differences to breed more environmentally sustainable animals, without negatively impacting an animal’s performance and profitability.”

Sheep Ireland manager Kevin McDermott said: “The close working relationship between Teagasc and Sheep Ireland is once again paying dividends for the industry.

"The central database has allowed the researchers to access all the available performance data in combination with the new methane data to produce what we are launching today.

Minister Heydon, Sheep Ireland members and Teagasc representatives at Sheep 2023.

"The €uro-Star sheep indices have already proven to deliver across a range of traits and this new research on methane allows for the publication of only the world’s second national genomic evaluation for methane emissions in sheep.”

He said: "Farmers can use the ram search website to look up any genotyped ram to see their methane and breeding value."