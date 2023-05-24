From Friday 26 May to Monday 29 May, the first ever Gerrygullinane pedigree Limousin herd production sale will take place online through Mart Eye and Mid Tipperary Marts Thurles.

A viewing day will take place on farm in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Sunday May 28 where potential customers are invited to view the stock on offer.

There are a total of 15 lots being offered for sale made up of one calved heifer, four in-calf heifers, four maiden heifers, four show calves and two bulls.

There are three special lots in the sale that are all sired by the 2016 International Limousin Congress male champion and reserve overall champion, Derrygullinane Kingbull. Kingbull sons have sold to highs of 32,000gns and it is very rare to see females such as these coming up for sale.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Farmers Journal, Gerry Walsh said that his pick of the lots was “lot 12, Gerrygullinane Teacup. She is a very special November 2022-born heifer sired by Carrickmore Pocket Rocket out of Gerrygullinane Missy who is also the mother of the AI bull Gerrygullinane Phoenix”. Gerrygullinane Phoenix is currently standing in AI with Elite Pedigree Genetics.

Gerry added: “The proof is in the pudding. The cattle are working well for people and they have the breeding to back them up so we’ll let the cattle do the talking”.