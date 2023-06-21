Ivan Scott is one of Ireland's most decorated shearers, having won the All Ireland Shearing Championships on nine occassions. / David Ruffles

The Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships takes place at the Royal Highland Show on 23-25 June. The competition attracts the world’s best shearers, with entries expected from upwards of 30 countries.

There is high hope for two strong teams representing Ireland and Northern Ireland. There are three competitions: machine-shearing, blade-shearing and wool handling.

The Irish machine-shearing team comprises of Ivan Scott, Donegal, and Denis O’Sullivan, Kerry.

Scott is one of Ireland’s most decorated shearers, having claimed the All-Ireland Shearing Championship on nine occasions, while also making it to the final six line-up in previous Golden Shears competitions.

Mayo is well represented in blade-shearing, with Peter Heraty and James Hopkins making up the two-man team. The wool-handling team is an all-female affair, with Irish hopes carried by Joanne Devaney, Sligo, and Hazel Crowe, Westmeath. Team manager is Andrew Corrigan while Tom Dunne and Colin Crowe are judging.

Northern Ireland team

The Northern Ireland machine-shearing team is made up of Jack Robinson, Derry, and Graeme Davidson, Antrim.

Robinson has been in excellent form of late and has claimed the top accolade in a number of regional competitions in Ireland and Northern Ireland in 2023. The blade-shearing team comprises of Sam McConnell, Down, and Seamus Kelly, Antrim.

The wool handling team has lots of experience competing and includes Jayne Harkness-Bones, Antrim, and Rachel Murphy. Team manager is John Murphy, while three judges, David O’Neill, John Murphy and Wallace Boyd are representing Northern Ireland.