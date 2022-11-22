This 1999 John Deere 6810 with 15,000 hours on the clock sold for €24,200.

Hennessy Auctioneers hosted its November monthly online machinery auction last Saturday 19 November.

Over 590 lots in total were up for grabs on the day.

Following the usual format, the sale was conducted via the LSL app, with over 820 bidders register for the sale.

The live auction concluded with an 83% clearance rate which rose a further 6% to 89% after the timed online feature came to a close on Monday 21 November.

Highlights

Highlights from the auction included a 1999 John Deere 6810 with 15,000 hours on the clock which sold for €24,200, a 2005 Landini Legend 135 with 11,000 hours which sold at €20,600, a 1998 Caterpillar 8t on rubber tracks which sold at €13,500, a 2015 Broughan 16t dump trailer which sold at €13,400, a 12t tandem axle grain trailer which sold for €12,250 and a Kverneland four-furrow reversible plough which sold at €8,600.

This 2005 Landini Legend 135 with 11,000 hours sold at €20,600

This 1998 Caterpillar 8t on rubber tracks sold at €13,500

This well used 2015 Broughan 16t dump trailer sold at €13,400.

This 12t tandem axle grain trailer sold for €12,250

This Kverneland four furrow reversible plough sold at €8,600.

This Massey Ferguson 399 in a non-running state sold at €9,800.

This 2013 Claas Liner 2700 twin rotor rake sold at €7,800

This Twose 580SI hedge cutter sold at €5,800.

This Condell free-standing beet chopper sold at €5,100.

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission. Commission was charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Hennessy’s next and final auction for the year will take place Saturday 17 December.