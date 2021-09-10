Unseasonably high humidity has increased the cost of blight control to historic levels.

High summer humidity across northwestern Europe is causing problems for growers' potatoes on the continent.

The latest North Western European Potato Growers (NEPG) report, published last week, outlines that since mid-July, late blight problems have been a constant worry for growers and chemical control costs are likely to reach new levels.

A growing number of producers say late blight outbreaks are a significant concern, but remain more or less under control for now.

However, the reports states that this unprecedented level of blight pressure will have an influence on the season via lower net yields and/or quality issues.

NEPG says the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and is still affecting potato markets.