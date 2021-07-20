Farmers are advised to use sunscreen if working outside and ensure they have plenty of water with. \ Donal O' Leary

Met Éireann has issued a high temperature orange weather warning for the country as temperatures are set to soar this week.

In Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Monaghan, Roscommon, and Westmeath temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees.

There is also a national high temperature warning in place.

“Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27°C to 30°C, with overnight values not falling below 17°C to 20°C,” according to the meteorological agency.

The warning is in place from 1pm on Tuesday 20 July until 9am Friday 23 July.

The warning also states that night-time temperatures will be very humid.

Farmers are advised to use sunscreen if working outside and ensure they have plenty of water with them if working with machinery or baling hay.

It is also advisable to check that livestock have plenty of shade and that water troughs are clean and working properly.