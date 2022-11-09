The calf trade in Northern Ireland is moving in to top gear, but higher rearing costs is keeping a lid on prices.

Buying demand for dairy-bred calves has increased in recent weeks, raising prices by as much as £15 to £20, although that still leaves prices up to £30 per head behind what was being paid this time last year.

The recent upturn in demand is due to more farmer buyers that operate specialist calf rearing enterprises returning to the live ring and competing directly against buying agents.

While there is demand for all types of calves, beef-sired animals around three to five weeks old appear to be generating the best prices, with heifers having a slight edge on bulls.

The main run of prices for continental cross calves around one month of age ranges from £260 to £350, although there are occasions when calves exceed £400 for exceptional lots.

Angus calves are generally matching continental lots, although prices at the bottom end are starting around £220. Calves with a strong Holstein influence are back below £200.

Hereford heifer calves around one month old are generally making £150 to £200, with bulls pushing upwards to £240, depending on quality.

Friesian bull calves are a slower trade, with month old calves making £40 to £70 for Holstein types, rising to £100 and above for calves with more of a Friesian, Fleckvieh or Montbeliarde influence.

Rearing costs

Mart managers indicate that the rise in input costs is having an impact on the trade when compared to last year, with milk powder prices between £55 and £60 for 20kg bags, up £15 to £20 on last year.

Concentrate costs have also increased by £100 to £120/t on last autumn, with most calf starter rations in the region of £410 to £420/t.

