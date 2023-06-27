Paddock grazing was put in place across a number of farms in the NI Sheep Programme.

The Northern Ireland Sheep Programme (NISP) was a joint initiative between the Irish Farmers Journal, Dunbia and the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

When the programme was launched back in mid-2019, it had one simple overarching objective, which was to improve profitability on farm by implementing best practice in sheep production and business management.

Each of the nine participating farms, including Tynan Abbey Estate, had a plan drawn up that would help deliver higher returns for the business through increased output and efficient use of inputs. But as with any farm programme, changes made to the farming systems had to be replicable across the country.

All nine farms participating in the programme were benchmarked annually for both physical and financial performance by CAFRE.

Other data generated on farm, such as breeding performance, lamb numbers and daily liveweight gain were recorded using anything from a simple log book and pen to technology as sophisticated as software packages and electronic identification tags.

Throughout the course of the programme, the following key results were achieved:

1. Average farm size

Across the nine programme farms, five were classed as operating on lowland ground and four farms were mainly farming upland/hill units.

Lowland farms averaged 88.6ha in 2022 and carried 273 ewes. Cattle enterprises were also present on these farms.

Upland/hill farms averaged 396ha with an average flock of 489 breeding ewes. Again, some of these units operated a cattle enterprise alongside sheep.

From the start to the end of the programme in 2022, average flock size did increase by 10 ewes on both lowland and upland units, whereas the average hectares farmed remained relatively static.

2. Gross margin per ewe doubles on lowland farms

In terms of financial performance, all farms are compared at a gross margin level. Gross margin is basically the income generated from farm sales, with common variable inputs deducted to include fertiliser, meal, veterinary medicines and replacements costs.

Fixed costs are excluded, as they usually have a less direct bearing on flock output and can vary greatly across farms, depending on when investments have been made in housing, machinery, etc.

For example, machinery depreciation and running costs are fixed costs, and have no direct relation to flock output.

As a result, gross margin is not the same as overall farm profitability, but it is a good indicator of the returns each farm has made against the money spent on inputs.

On the lowland farms, gross margin increased from £47 (€54.65)/ewe in 2019 to £100 (€116)/ewe in 2022, a 108% increase.

On a per-hectare-farmed basis, gross margin increased by £361 (€420)/ha to £751 (€873)/ha. Again, this figure has almost doubled from the 2019 baseline.

3. 62% increase for GM per ewe on upland farms

For the upland/hill units, gross margin increased from a baseline average of £26 (€30)/ewe to £42 (€49)/ewe in 2022.

With a greater influence of hill breeds dominating the upland flocks, and a sizeable percentage of hill lambs sold as stores, gross margins are expected to be lower when compared to lowland units.

4. Sharp increase in variable costs

All farmers saw a significant increase in input costs during 2022. For the lowland programme farms, variable costs averaged £75 (€87)/ewe in 2022, up from £59 (€69)/ewe in 2021 and £53 (€62)/ewe in 2020.

On the upland farms, variable costs increased from £42 (€49)/ewe in 2020, to £43 (€50)/ewe in 2021 and £56 (€65)/ewe last year.

5. Higher weaning percentages boost ewe output

Physical performance also improved on the farms, with targeted breeding programmes and health plans delivering more lambs on the ground.

Weaning percentage on the lowland farms increased from 1.6 to 1.78 lambs/ewe, which based on the average flock of 273 ewes, generated an additional 49 lambs for sale.

For the upland farms, weaning percentage increased from 1.13 to 1.28 lambs/ewe. Based on the average hill flock, the higher weaning percentage is an additional 73 lambs.

Comparison: Farm performance in 2022 v the base year

The NI Sheep Progamme also included four upland/hill farms.

Lowland farms

Average farm size: 88.6ha.

Average flock size: 273 ewes.

Gross margin/ewe: £100 (+£53).

Variable costs/ewe: £75 (+£22).

Weaning %: 1.78 lambs/ewe (+0.18).

Upland farms

Average farm size: 396ha.

Average flock size: 489 ewes.

Gross margin/ewe: £42 (+£16).

Variable costs/ewe: £56 (+£14).

Weaning %: 1.28 lambs/ewe (+0.15).

The changes made on the programme farms

There is no silver bullet when it comes to delivering improved margins on farms, and instead it is about doing lots of individual things well.

On the lowland farms and the more productive land in the uplands, it all starts with grassland management.

Fields low in pH, phosphate (P) and potash (K) were singled out for lime and organic manure applications.

Throughout the lifetime of the programme, over 1,200t of lime was spread.

Other steps saw rotational grazing implemented in various forms on the lowland farms, ranging from a multiple paddock setup to simply splitting fields in two with a temporary electric fence.

Silage quality was also increased through earlier cutting dates and surplus grass being removed from the grazing platform, allowing for less concentrate to be fed.

Breeding

Strategic breeding programmes were put in place, which aimed to address some initial weakness identified in ewe performance.

A number of farms decided to introduce maternal breeds, such as the New Zealand Suffolk or the Belclare to improve lamb numbers, etc, and have purchased performance-recorded rams.

Good records around lambing and lamb weights at eight and 12 weeks have made it easier to select out replacement ewe lambs from top-performing ewes, with most farms now using EID technology to ease this process.

Health

Flock health was also addressed, with active health plans put in place for each farm, setting out the main disease issues and when vaccines and dosing products will be deployed.

Worming and fluke treatments are done based on faecal sampling, rather than routine drenching. Blood samples were also used to identify potential deficiencies in minerals.

One of the biggest changes was the adoption of Ovine Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma (OPA) scanning. The side effects of OPA tend to be high barren rates, increased mortality in breeding ewes and, ultimately, higher replacement rates.

