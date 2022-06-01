Kantar reports that despite overall Irish grocery sales falling by 6.5% in the 12 weeks ending 15 May, sales of barbecue products, burgers and sausages beat the trend, increasing by 2% and 8%, respectively.

Food price inflation reached 5.5%, the first time it has been above 5% since 2013. Kantar also reports that 81% of consumers surveyed report that they are concerned about cost-of-living increases and that 62% of people were planning to cut back on food purchases.

Ireland’s largest supermarket

Dunnes Stores consolidated its position as Ireland’s largest supermarket with a 22.3% share of the market, a 1.2% increase on the same period last year.

Tesco has nudged ahead of SuperValu into second place with 21.9% of the market compared with 21.7% for SuperValu. In the battle of the discounters, Lidl is on 13.1%, just under 1% ahead of Aldi which has 12.2% of the market.