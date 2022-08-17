There is mounting speculation that a 25-30% increase in forestry premiums is being sought to address the sharp decline in the area of plantings.

Any increase in forestry premiums without revamping the Department of Agriculture’s embattled licensing regime will simply add more vehicles to “an existing traffic jam”, the country’s main private forestry body has claimed.

The Social Environmental Economic Forestry Association (SEEFA) has warned that a total overhaul of the forestry regime is required to address the current collapse in forestry plantings.

SEEFA’s comments follow mounting speculation within the forestry sector that a significant increase in forestry premiums is being sought by the Department of Agriculture to address the sharp decline in the area of plantings in recent years.

Premiums

While exact figures are not available, it has been suggested that premiums could be lifted by 25-30%, with some payments to farmers potentially topping €900/ha.

In addition, the timeframe for premium payments could be extended, in some instances to 20 years, while it is also believed that an increase in planting grants is under consideration.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that funding for the proposed forestry package is awaiting clearance from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

However, SEEFA maintained that simply concentrating on payments would not lead to a recovery in planting levels, which dropped to 2,000ha last year.

“The schemes and support measures needed to completely revamp the afforestation programme must be founded on science and real economics, given the scale of the challenge forestry needs to deliver for climate change in Ireland. Any forestry programme proposals should be subject to rigorous cost benefit analysis,” it added.

Development agency

SEEFA insisted that a functioning licensing system was required for the forestry regime and it also called for the full integration of forestry in the next CAP.

In addition, SEEFA called for the establishment of an independent forestry development agency to drive the expansion of the sector.