Minister Pippa Hackett at the Crops and Crop Cultivation event in Oak Park, Co Carlow.

Horticulture farmers need higher prices from supermarkets, according to Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett.

Such higher prices are needed for horticulture farmers to stay in business, she added, reflecting on the shortage of tomatoes and cucumbers in Ireland in spring 2023.

“We need to raise awareness of the value of supporting Irish producers, particularly those in the horticulture sector,” Minister Hackett said.

The minister was speaking at the Teagasc and Irish Farmers Journal crops and cover crops cultivation event in Oak Park, Co Carlow, on Wednesday.

Weed control

Minster Hackett also said that farmers need more non-chemical alternatives for weed control.

“It’s great to see machinery at work that helps to eradicate weeds without the use of herbicides.

“This is in line with organic farming practices and the sustainable use directive. It’s good to see an alternative to chemical weed control,” she explained.

Organic tillage

Ireland also has strong ambitions for expanding organic tillage production, the minister added.

“We have great ambitions for the organic tillage sector within the climate action plan. Organic tillage currently stands at 4,000ha and we want to double that figure.

“There are challenges within the organics sector, but support schemes are in place to encourage farmers to convert to organics.

“Farmers will be entitled to €350 per ha up to 70ha for the first two years and then €300 thereafter. This scheme works in conjunction with other schemes such as BPS.”

Importantly, Minister Hackett called for a stronger domestic market for organic grain for new organic farmers.