Farmers are being advised to be more selective when drafting lambs for slaughter.

Sheep processors have pulled lamb quotes by 10p to 500p/kg this week, but deals above this level are on offer.

However, such deals are conditional. At the upper end of the market, slaughter-fit lambs hitting the 21kg carcase weight limit at fat class 3 are making upwards of 520p to 525p/kg.

Where lambs are killing into lighter carcase weights and do not possess adequate fat cover, factory agents are keeping a lid on prices at 500p to 510p/kg.

Factory agents purchasing lambs through the live ring have indicated lamb quality and kill-out is extremely variable.

As such, farmers are advised to be more selective when drafting animals for sale to maximise their value.

There have been calls for processors to increase the carcase weight limit to 22kg as an incentive for introducing concentrate and improving the finish on lambs this autumn.

In the Republic of Ireland, lamb prices are back 20c/kg to €6.50/kg which converts to a sterling equivalent around 520p/kg.

Meanwhile, quotes for cattle are steady with a top offer of 430p/kg for U-3 grading animals. Steers are generally moving around 440p/kg, with heifers making 2p to 4p/kg more.

