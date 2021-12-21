Carlow has the lowest number of reactors with 79 in total.

Cork has seen the highest numbers of TB reactors in 2021, with 4,745 reactor animals in total, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Tipperary is next with 1,969 animals, having failed the TB eradication test in 2021.

Wicklow is hot on the Premier's heels, with 1,508 animals reported with the disease for the year.

Carlow has the lowest number of reactors, with 79 in total.

In recent reports, it emerged that 11,500 reactors were on dairy farms, the highest across all sectors including beef, sheep and sucklers.

However, the Department told the Irish Farmers Journal that TB numbers are at their lowest since 2016, when they first started to spike.

The heat map below gives a breakdown of TB reactors by county for the 12 months to 19 December 2021.

"This is the first annual decrease in TB since levels started rising in 2016," a spokesperson from the Department said.

Herd incidence in the 12 months to 19 December 2021 is at 4.28% compared with 4.34% on the corresponding date last year.

The total number of reactors in the last 12 months is now 20,715, compared with 22,889 on the corresponding date last year, a decrease of over 2,000 reactors.

These figures are representative of all farming enterprises.