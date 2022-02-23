The first sale of Highland cattle took place in Oban in the north-west of Scotland in 1891, 131 years ago.

A lot of things have changed since then, but every spring Highland breeders from all across Scotland make their way to Oban livestock market for the annual spring show and sale of Highland cattle.

It’s a tradition that has been passed through generations and the breed is going from strength to strength, with a new breed record set at last week’s sale. The show and sale has become an international event, with breeders from Holland, Italy, Germany, France and the US all vying it out for cattle on the day.

Topping the sale and breaking the breed record at 27,000gns (€32,530) was the March 2019-born Angus 2nd of Sorne from Ken and Jordan Headspeath.

He was purchased by the Strikland family from Dalmally, who run the Cladich fold. Next in the money was the champion two-year-old and overall male champion, Murchadh Dubh of Mottistone from Ewen MacMillan in Fintry.

Murchadh Dubh of Mottistone sold for 15,000gns.

He was knocked down at 15,000gns (€18,072) to Sam Vogyl, Minnesotta, US. The same purchaser also paid 10,00gns (€12,048) for Ian Ruadh of Glengoyne, a third prize winning two-year-old bull from Ewan Mackay’s fold at Killearn.

Iain Ruadh of Glengoyne sold for 10,000gns.

Two-year-old bulls averaged 5,229gns (€6,300), while the senior bulls averaged 6,750gns (€8,132).