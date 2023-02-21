The United Auctions Stirling bull sales took place again this week with Charolais, Simmentals and Salers all taking to the ring.

The Charolais show and sale, which took place on Monday 20 February, saw in excess of 160 bulls and 15 females go through the sales ring.

Securing the highest price of the day and selling for 30,000gns (€35,464.83) was R and N Barclay from the famous Harestone Herd with Harestone Sandiego ET. The November 2021-born bull is a son of Goldies Oasis out of a Vaillant dam and sold to the famous Goldies Herd of Hamish Goldie.

The reserve senior champion, Balmyle Sandy from W P Bruce Ltd, sold for the second highest price of the day at 28,000gns (€33,100.51). The Maerdy One Direction son was born in May 2021 and sold to the Brigadoon Charolais Herd in Northern Ireland.

Back to the Harestone Herd, R and N Barclay sold Harestone Spartacus ET to the Sportsmans Herd for 18,000gns (€21,278.90). The July 2021-born bull is sired by Major and is out of a PTI Prince dam.

There were two bulls to secure 16,000gns (€18,914.58) on the day, the first of which was the intermediate champion and reserve overall champion, Inverlochy Supersemen.

The Caylers Napoleon son attracted Irish interest with Rosanna Jupiter, bred by Pat Stephens, Co Carlow, standing as his grandsire. Also securing this figure was R F McCornick with Ricknick Sargeant. The July 2021-born bull was sired by Goldstar Gentleman out of a Dingle Hofmeister dam.

The senior and overall Charolais champion, Marwood Smoky, was the first of three bulls to sell for 15,000gns (€17,732.42) on the day.

The April 2021-born bull who was sired by Burradon Goldenballs was also purchased by the judge, Ian Goldie.

The second bull to secure 15,000gns was Maerdy Superstud from D E Evans. He was sired by Goldies Linford out of a Kiladeas Jack dam. Also securing this figure was judge Ian Goldies’ Solwayfirth Spartacus, a Glenricht Majestic son out of a Blackford Samson dam.

Thrunton Sparticus from J H C Campbell and sons sold for the next highest price of 13,000gns (€15,368.09) on the day. The Thrunton Nevada son was born in May 2021 and carries Blelack Digger and Thrunton Gladiator bloodlines.

Again, there were two bulls on the day that sold for 12,000gns (€14,185.93), the first of which was Sportmans Sovereign.

Sovereign was sired by Elrick Outlaw and was born in July 2021 out of a Barnsford Ferny-sired dam.

The second bull to achieve this price was Thrunton Showman again from the herd of J H C Campbell and sons. Showman is a Thrunton Nevada son out of a Maerdy Jerusalem dam.

Very early in the sale, third prizewinner, Elgin Spectre from R A Milne sold for 11,000gns (€13,003.77). The Harestone Oscar son is out of a Woodpark Elgin daughter and sold to WSL Muir in Orkney.

Following on from Spectre and securing the same price was Glenricht Smithy from WK and P Drysdale. The Glenricht Mecha son sold to Park Farms in Powys.

Again, selling for 11,000gns was Mornity Sirloin from Jack Nicoll. Born in May 2021, he was sired by the easy-calving Westcarse Houdini.

Gretnahouse Stickler, bred by Lucy Houston and sired by Lochend Nighthawk, was another bull to secure the 11k figure as well as the Major son, Harestone Sylvester and first prizewinner, Inverlochy Superb, a son of Caylers Napoleon.

Further highlighting the great trade in Stirling were the seven bulls that sold for 10,000gns (€11,821.61) which included first prizewinner Harestone Socatees, second prizewinner Falleninch Sancerre, fourth prizewinner Wensleydale Seethestars, the junior champion Tweedale Salvador, as well as Thrunton Starsky, Solwayfirth Servant and Harestone Standfast.

A total of 107 bulls were sold to an average price of £8,197 (€9,320) with an 84% clearance. This was slightly down on last year's average which was £8,327 (€9,455). Sale prices reached a maximum of 30,000gns,which was up 6,000gns (€6497) from last year’s top price.