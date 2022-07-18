The Department of Agriculture said watering points and water flow need to be increased in hot weather as demand increases. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has said that temperatures will generally range from 27°C to 32°C on Monday, as most areas are set to stay dry.

Monday night will be warm, with lowest temperatures of 14°C to 19°C or 20°C, warmest in the east.

It will be dry across most areas, with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but a few showers could develop in the west by morning.

Some mist and fog will develop in parts too, in mostly light variable breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday

Tuesday will continue very warm over the eastern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 22°C to 26°C or 27°C, cooler and fresher elsewhere though, with highs of 16°C to 22°C.

The day will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine, with scattered outbreaks of rain and local lightning. Light variable breezes will veer northwesterly, freshening a small bit through the day.

Tuesday night will see showery outbreaks in the east, with some heavier bursts at times.

Drier with clear spells to the west. However, there still may be a few isolated light showers.

Cooler than previous nights, with lowest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C, while northwest winds will ease light to moderate.

Wednesday

Temperatures will return to average on Wednesday, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and some scattered light showers during the morning becoming mostly confined to western fringes during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 16°C to 20°C generally, warmest in the southeast in mostly moderate northwest winds, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, the best of which will be in the northeast.

Lowest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C, with a few mist patches forming in the west as northwesterly winds fall light.

Livestock management

High temperatures can cause significant stress for livestock, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

It is important that farmers consider the extra steps needed to take care of their animals in these circumstances, making them comfortable and avoiding serious health and welfare problems arising due to the heat, he said.

Key points to reduce the impact of high temperatures on animals include:

Ensure plentiful supply of drinking water

The number of watering points and water flow may need to be increased in hot weather as demand increases.

Drinking points should be checked more often during hot weather to ensure they are working and that the pressure is adequate.

Stock should be monitored for signs of problems with water supply, such as queuing or crowding at water points.

Ensure access to suitable shade or shelter

Vulnerable animals such as very young, old or sick animals may need to be moved to a location with additional shade or shelter where they can be monitored more closely.

Holding areas for livestock should also have shaded areas available where possible and holding times minimised.

Outdoor poultry should have access to shade.

Outdoor pigs require access to a wallow to cool down, especially if the temperature is above 25°C, as they are particularly vulnerable to heat stress.

Minimise handling and transport

Movement or handling of cattle during hot weather can increase their body temperature by 0.5°C to 3.5°C, causing heat stress.

Minimise handling in hot weather - if necessary, ensure it is done as early or late in the day as possible to coincide with cooler temperatures.

Avoid transporting animals in hot weather where possible.

If transport is necessary, plan to minimise journey length, transport during cooler hours and reduce the stocking density to allow for more airflow inside the vehicle.

Intensively housed species (pigs and poultry)

Monitor the temperature in the animal accommodation closely and adjust the ventilation accordingly.

Where automatic ventilation systems are in place, increase the level of monitoring of alarm and back-up systems.

Use water sprinklers for pigs to help cool them down.

Monitor livestock closely for health issues or heat stress

Livestock should always be checked more frequently in hot weather. Animals at a higher risk of heat stress include young, dark-coloured or pregnant animals, animals recovering from illness, pigs and high-producing dairy cows.

Heat stress

Signs of heat stress include faster breathing or panting, loss of appetite, increased water intake, drooling, listlessness or lethargy and in severe cases, animals may become unconscious.

Steps to manage heat stressed animals include moving them to shade or shelter, offering cool water, using sprinklers for cattle, pigs and horses, or allow them to stand in water, increase ventilation in housed species such as pigs and poultry, and reduce the stocking density to allow animals to lie out.

If there is no improvement, seek veterinary assistance without delay.