Met Éireann has said that temperatures will generally range from 27°C to 32°C on Monday, as most areas are set to stay dry.
Monday night will be warm, with lowest temperatures of 14°C to 19°C or 20°C, warmest in the east.
It will be dry across most areas, with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but a few showers could develop in the west by morning.
Some mist and fog will develop in parts too, in mostly light variable breezes, according to Met Éireann.
Tuesday
Tuesday will continue very warm over the eastern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 22°C to 26°C or 27°C, cooler and fresher elsewhere though, with highs of 16°C to 22°C.
The day will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine, with scattered outbreaks of rain and local lightning. Light variable breezes will veer northwesterly, freshening a small bit through the day.
Tuesday night will see showery outbreaks in the east, with some heavier bursts at times.
Drier with clear spells to the west. However, there still may be a few isolated light showers.
Cooler than previous nights, with lowest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C, while northwest winds will ease light to moderate.
Wednesday
Temperatures will return to average on Wednesday, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and some scattered light showers during the morning becoming mostly confined to western fringes during the afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 16°C to 20°C generally, warmest in the southeast in mostly moderate northwest winds, fresh along Atlantic coasts.
Wednesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, the best of which will be in the northeast.
Lowest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C, with a few mist patches forming in the west as northwesterly winds fall light.
High temperatures can cause significant stress for livestock, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.
It is important that farmers consider the extra steps needed to take care of their animals in these circumstances, making them comfortable and avoiding serious health and welfare problems arising due to the heat, he said.
Key points to reduce the impact of high temperatures on animals include:
Ensure plentiful supply of drinking water
Ensure access to suitable shade or shelter
Minimise handling and transport
Intensively housed species (pigs and poultry)
Monitor livestock closely for health issues or heat stress
Heat stress
