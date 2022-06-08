This pair of January and November 2020-born Limousin heifers weighing 478kg on average sold for €1,300 (€2.71/kg) per head.

This pair of March 2021-born Limousin heifers weighing 302kg on average sold for €930 (€3.07/kg) per head.

This May 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 394kg and sold for €1,050 (€2.66/kg).

This May 2020-born Angus heifer weighed 660kg and sold for €1940 (€2.93/kg).

Saturday’s general cattle sale held in Carnew mart saw a similar trend as across the country with high numbers of dry cows meeting solid demand and heavy cattle selling strongly.

A total of 281 dry cows passed through the ring, with the top one-third seeing an average of €2.46/kg and the bottom third seeing an average of €1.54/kg.

Top price in dry cows was a 922kg Limousin cow which sold for €2,820 (€3.05/kg), while a Frieisan cow weighing 802kg also sold for €1,960 (€2.44/kg).

Bullocks sold well on the day, with demand and price highest for well-fleshed, factory-fit cattle or forward stores.

Bullocks weighing 350kg to 400kg sold on average for €2.28/kg, while 400kg to 500kg bullocks sold for an average of €2.77/kg, while those weighing between 500kg and 600kg sold for €2.65 on average.

Heavy bullocks 600kg+ achieved the strongest average of €2.84/kg. A top price of €2,310 went to an Angus bullock weighing 705kg (€3.27/kg).

Heifers

Heifers were back slightly on the week previous, but short keep heifers or those suitable for breeding maintaining strong prices.

Heifers weighing 350kg to 400kg sold for an average of €2.37/kg, heifers from 400kg to 500kg sold for an average of €2.72/kg, while heavy heifers 600kg+ meeting high demand achieved an average price of €2.85/kg.

Top prices in the heifer ring were a Limousin heifer weighing 674kg selling for €2,220 (€3.29/kg), an Angus weighing 660kg selling for €1,940 (€2.93/kg), while a Belgian Blue weighing 590kg sold for €1,720 (€2.91/kg).

A small number of weanling bulls met with huge demand, with the top third of bull weanlings achieving an average of €3.20kg +, with prices peaking for a 550kg Charolais bull weanling selling for €2,500 (€4.54/kg). The top price achieved overall on stock saw a pedigree Limousin stock bull sell for €3,200.

Calves continued to be a solid trade, with the mart noting exporters and farmers active around the calf ring. Friesian bull calves sold for €90 to €185/head, Hereford and Angus bulls sold for €235-€365/head while heifers made €165-€340/head. Continental bulls sold from €300 to €590/ head while continental heifers sold for between €250 and €500/head.