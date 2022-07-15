Met Éireann has issued a nationwide status yellow high temperature warning for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday due to exceptionally warm weather.

Daytime temperatures of 25°C to 30°C are forecast generally, with highs of up to 32°C in places on Monday.

It said that nighttime temperatures will range from 15°C to 20°C.

Warning

Met Éireann has issued a number of warnings in relation to the warm weather. It said vulnerable people could suffer with heat stress and there will be a high solar UV index.

It also said that there is a risk of water-related incidents as people try to cool off in the warm weather.

Fire risk

The Department of Agriculture has issued a condition orange high fire risk warning to coincide with the warm weather.

“Arising from current weather patterns, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

“Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use. Forest visitors should not use barbeques or open fires at any stage. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads,” it said.

Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the gardaí and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

