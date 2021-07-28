A South Tipperary IFA Information meeting on the farm of Patrick O'Donnell Ballypatrick, Clonmel, took place last week. The meeting was a serious discussion on the N24 proposed upgrade. Guest speakers were Paul O'Brien, National Environment Chairman, Kevin Kinsella Project Management Consultant and Erica O'Keeffe, South Tipperary Chair.

IFA national hill committee chair Flor McCarthy has expressed concerns about recreational users not abiding by the Countryside Code during the recent spell of good weather.

“We have seen a huge increase in recreational users in recent weeks, as people holiday at home and take advantage of the good weather,” he said.

“IFA is, and always has been, in favour of recreational walking, but the farmer can’t carry a financial risk from this activity. The insurance/indemnity issue is ongoing for farmers. Details of a pilot insurance policy have been discussed. However, currently, nothing is in place to provide farmers with indemnification.

“The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, must ensure the proposed pilot insurance policy is implemented without delay. We have always supported the process, but we feel the progress is far too slow at this stage”.

McCarthy said that while it is encouraging that people are getting out on hills and exercising on the various dedicated trails, the IFA is reminding hillwalkers that they must respect farmers’ property and abide by the Comhairle na Tuaithe Countryside Code.

“This includes a stipulation that dogs cannot be taken onto trails, whether they are on a lead or not.”

While most people observe the code, some blatantly disregard it. It has also come to the IFA’s attention that dogs are wandering off Coillte and national park trails onto private land.

The IFA hill chair said that people are welcome to use the dedicated and agreed walks throughout the country. However, they must observe the rules, including the exclusion of dogs.

McCarthy said the commitment in the Programme for Government to expand the Walks Scheme to 80 trails was welcome.

“But no progress has been made to date. The minister must ensure this expansion of the walks scheme progresses at once,” he added.