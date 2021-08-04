INHFA president Colm O'Donnell has held the top post of the hill farmer organisation for two terms. \ Brian Farrell

The INHFA is aiming to be the first farm organisation to hold an AGM in person since early last year.

The hill farmer representative body plans to host its AGM, which will be addressed by Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, at the Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, Co Donegal, on Monday September 27.

“We are intending to hold a live and in-person AGM, but this will be subject to Covid-19 guidelines and we will review matters closer to the time,” an INHFA spokesman confirmed.

“We asked for expressions of interest from those who wish to attend. However, we wouldn’t expect to accommodate more than 100,” he added.

The INHFA has issued notification to all members for nominations for the presidential and national council elections. These will be held over the next two months and completed before the AGM.

Colm O’Donnell will finish up as president after two two-year terms at the helm.