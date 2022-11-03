Clonmel-based auctioneer P F Quirke and Co Ltd has a number of properties on the market across the land type spectrum.

The land at Knockalisheen, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, consists of 31.74ha (78.5acres) and may be suited to a young farmer looking to get a foothold.

This block of hill ground has no entitlements attached to it, so it could appeal to anyone applying to the national reserve for the next CAP.

All in one block, this land is nicely situated close to Ballymacarbry and had good right of way access.

Priced from €200,000 or from €2,500 per acre upwards, the land is suitable for agricultural or potentially forestry use.

Killenaule parcel

Another block of land generating good interest for the south Tipperary auctioneer is an excellent 13 acre parcel of land situated close to Killenaule.

The lands at Monslatt are in five divisions, all of which are in grass and are well sheltered, with excellent boundary hedges.

The bulk of the lands are in great condition, with a small area to the rear requiring either further development or it could be useful in terms of building up space for nature further.

The land has good road frontage and offers a great opportunity for the purchase of a small agricultural holding. This is guided in the region of €10,000/ac.

It’s been a busy year on the forestry front too. Pat Quirke said: “We’ve sold a lot of standing forestry this year and presently we only have one plot left.

"This is situated at Aughavanlomaun, Newcastle, Co Tipperary, and comprises of just under 14 acres (5.64ha) of mixed species plantation that was planted in 2005. There’s Sitka, larch, pine and additional broadleaves and planting was completed in January 2007.”

The guide price for this is €70,000.